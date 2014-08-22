Asen Tapped as 11th Street Development VP

Joshua Asen has been named VP of development for 11th Street Productions, the company behind MTV’s Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant.

At 11th Street, Asen will oversee all unscripted development. He will report directly to company principals Morgan J. Freeman and Dia Sokol Savage.

Asen previously served as director of development at Eastern, the unscripted production company behind series such as VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. Prior stints include Amsterdam-based Off the Fence, producer of MTV’s Generation Cryo.