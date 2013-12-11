Ascheim Tapped as New ABC Family President

ABC Family has named Tom Ascheim to replace Michael Riley, who left in September, as its president.

Ascheim, who has served as executive VP and general manager of Nickelodeon Television and CEO of Newsweek, will start in his new role effective immediately. While at Newsweek, Ascheim led the effort to sell the magazine and worked with its eventual new owner to on the merger with The Daily Beast.

He also serves as president and founder of the consulting firm TEA Lane Media.

“I knew Tom during my time at Nickelodeon, and always thought he was an incredibly smart, strategic executive," said Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, in making the announcement. "Since then, he has only reinforced my opinion of his abilities."

ABC Family is cable's top network in primetime among women 18-34, a spot the Disney-owned channel has held for two summers in a row. ABC Family is also in the top five among women 18-49 and viewers 12-34.

Ascheim added: “I had the pleasure of working with Anne at the beginning of my career, so when she offered me the opportunity to join the enormously talented team at ABC Family, I jumped at the chance. While ABC Family has accomplished so much already, I'm very confident that we have only just begun to tap its full potential.”