ASCAP Ups Lauren Iossa to Executive VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

ASCAP announced Monday it has promoted Lauren Iossa to executive VP, chief marketing & communications officer. The promotion is effective July 1.

Iossa will continue to report to ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews and oversee ASCAP’s global public relations, brand and corporate marketing activities as well as communications and special events.

“As we move towards increased efficiency and transparency for our members and licensees, Lauren and her team are a central component to executing these pivotal changes in the organization and providing strategic guidance,” said Matthews. “Her deep knowledge of ASCAP’s history, her commitment to our mission and her passion for music make her a uniquely effective advocate for this organization and for the rights of music creators worldwide.”

Iossa previously served as senior VP and chief marketing officer. She is the architect behind ASCAP’s annual “I Create Music” Expo, which gathers music creators for networking, education and advocacy. She has been with the company since 1984.