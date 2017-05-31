ASCAP Names Tony Dunaif Head of International Affairs

Tony Dunaif—former senior VP of digital products for iN Demand, the joint venture among Charter, Comcast and Cox—has been named executive VP and head of international affairs for performing rights group ASCAP.

Dunaif, who will report to ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, will be responsible for leading ASCAP's international team, both business and relations, including other performance rights groups and CISAC, the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers.

"Tony’s experience in digital business growth, strategic licensing and multiplatform content partnerships is the perfect combination of strengths to help drive a successful future for our members internationally," said Matthews.

Dunaif's resume includes VP of content partnerships and international development at Brightcove and chief marketing officer at Inform Technologies.