ASCAP Names Lisa Selden Senior VP of Administration Services

Lisa Selden has joined ASCAP in New York as senior VP, administration services, starting Jan. 1

Selden has been senior VP, strategy, operations and business development for Viacom Music Brands, where she launched the company's music publishing business, according to ASCAP. Her resume also includes posts with HBO and Napster 2.0.

At ASCAP, Selden will oversee processing and payment of royalties.

“Lisa is a key addition to the strong executive team that we are building to evolve ASCAP’s mission to meet the demands of the new music marketplace,” said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

ASCAP represents over 10 million copyrighted works for over a half-million members.