ASCAP Names Gonzalez Latin Membership VP

Gabriela Gonzalez, senior director, Latin, for performing rights group ASCAP, has been named VP, Latin.

In her new post, reporting to membership executive VP JohnTitta, Gonzalez will head up Latin membership staff in L.A., New York, Miami and Puerto Rico. Those staffers are responsible for career development for ASCAP composers and songwriters and recruitment of new talent.

Gonzalez, who joined ASCAP in 1999 as a member of the Latin membership team will continue to be based in L.A. She was instrumental in negotiating a license for the entire roster of the Mexican Society of Authors and Composers and leveraging relationships with music societies in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, according to ASCAP.