Arts Festival Highlights PBS Fall Schedule

PBS announced part

of their fall schedule on Monday, which is highlighted by the PBS Arts Fall

Festival.

Beginning on

Friday, October 14, the nine-week event will head to a different region each

Friday, and will focus on the art scene at each location. Each broadcast will

feature performances, artist profiles and behind-the-scenes footage. While

there are no plans for another festival, PBS CEO Paula Kerger hopes this

catches on with viewers.

"My goal is to

increase the amount of arts on public broadcasting going forward," said Kerger.

"If this idea works, yeah, I'd like to keep it going."

The participating

regions will be: Miami, San Francisco, Cleveland, Chicago, Blue Ridge Mountains

(N.C.), Minnesota, Los Angeles and Galveston (Tex.).

"We were looking at what was going on around the country and we tried to figure

out interesting projects to broadcast in," said Kerger on the network's

criteria for which locations they selected. "There were certain cities that we

were really interested in too." Kerger said that local stations that are not

part of those nine will be able to have programming that focuses on their local

scene to go along with the Friday night broadcasts.

As part of the new

Arts Initiative, each broadcast special will come with accompanying online

exhibits (http://www.pbsarts.org). Not only that, but Kerger wants this to be

an online community for artists. "You can create opportunities to showcase art

and you can create opportunities for artists to talk and interact with

viewers," said Kerger.

The fall slate

kicks off October 2 with Ken Burns' next project, Prohibition, with Lynn

Novick. The series, which will feature the voices of stars Tom Hanks, Paul

Giamatti, Samuel L. Jackson and Josh Lucas, will chronicle the rise and fall of

the 18th amendment.

Physicist and

author Brian Greene will debut the four-part miniseries, The Fabric of the

Cosmos on November 2, which will fall under PBS' NOVA umbrella. Pairing with

the network's NOVA programming will be Nature.

PBS will announce

additional fall programming next week at the network's annual meeting with

stations in Orlando.