Arris CEO: Ruckus Buy a ‘Pretty Big Deal’ for Us

Bruce McClelland, Arris’ new CEO, believes the company’s $800 million play for Brocade’s Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business represents a critical, defining moment in the company’s history as many of its customers continue to pivot into wireless and mobile services.

RELATED: Arris Puts Up $800M for Ruckus Wireless, ICX Switch Biz

“If I’m right, I think we’ll look back at this five years from now and say, ‘Gosh, that was a great move,’” McClelland said, holding that many of Arris’ service provider customers are poised to invest significantly around wireless going forward.

“It could take a variety of different forms, but I think at the end of the day they’re all going to be wireless operators,” said McClelland, whose key customers include Comcast and Charter Communications.

The acquisition, he said, will allow Arris to expand and amplify its wireless aims, as it will thrust Arris into a new addressable market and complement customer moves into wireless.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.