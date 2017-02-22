Arris Puts Up $800M for Ruckus Wireless, ICX Switch Biz

In a deal that pumps up its wireless technology portfolio, Arris is buying Brocade’s Ruckus Wireless unit and its ICX Switch business for $800 million in cash.

The deal, predicted by Reuters, will include both wireless and wired broadband products targeted at the enterprise and service provider sector.

The proposed deal is contingent on Broadcom closing its pending acquisition of Brocade. Under terms of the agreement, Arris is buying those assets for $800 million cash, plus the additional cost of unvested employee stock awards that would follow the closing of the Broadcom-Brocade merger.



