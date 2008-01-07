Arrested KYW Anchor Lane Let Go by Station

KYW Philadelphia anchor Alycia Lane, arrested for allegedly striking a New York City police officer last month, was let go from her contract.

KYW president and general manager Michael Colleran said Lane’s dismissal was not based solely on the December incident.

“After assessing the overall impact of a series of incidents resulting from judgments she has made, we have concluded that it would be impossible for Alycia to continue to report the news as she, herself, has become the focus of so many news stories,” he said. “We wish to make clear that we are not prejudging the outcome of the criminal case against Alycia that is pending in New York. We understand that Alycia expects to be fully vindicated in that proceeding. We hope that is the case and we wish her the best in all her future endeavors."

Lane was arrested after a dispute between people in her taxicab and an unmarked police car that escalated to the point where the anchor allegedly struck a female police officer. Lane denied punching the woman.

According to published reports, Lane raised eyebrows after sending a series of e-mails to NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen that had photos of her in a bikini. The emails were intercepted by Eisen’s wife.

Lane was co-anchor of KYW’s 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news since September 2003.