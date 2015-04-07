‘Arrested Development’ Returning for 17 More Episodes

Cue “The Final Countdown” — the Bluths are returning to the screen. Arrested Development executive producer Brian Grazer confirmed Tuesday that there will be 17 more episodes of the cult comedy.

Speaking to Grantland’s Bill Simmons on an installment of his B.S. Report podcast, Grazer said, “People are loyal to it, and we’re going to do another 17 episodes. So stay tuned for Arrested Development.”

Arrested Development originally ran for three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006, garnering critical acclaim and six Emmy wins, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first season. Netflix resurrected the show with a 15-episode fourth season that debuted in May of 2013.

The series, which centers around the dysfunctional Bluth family of Orange County, Calif., stars Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter.