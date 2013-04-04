'Arrested Development' to Premiere on Netflix May 26

Netflix will launch the fourth season of cult comedy Arrested Development on Sunday, May 26,

it announced Thursday.

The new season will consist of 15 episodes, not 14 as

previously announced. As with its premiere of House of Cards, all episodes of Arrested will be available to watch

at once starting at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Created by Mitch Hurwitz, Arrested previously aired on Fox from 2003-06. Each episode of the new season

will focus on a different member of the Bluth family