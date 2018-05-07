‘Arrested Development’ Back on Netflix May 29

Arrested Development will be back on Netflix May 29, the series announced on Twitter. It will be season five of the offbeat comedy.

Mitchell Hurwitz created the show, about the highly dysfunctional Bluth family. The cast includes Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.

Tambor remains in the Arrested Development cast. He was dismissed from Amazon series Transparent amidst sexual harassment allegations.

Netflix brought the show back for season four in 2013, with 15 episodes, after it had been cancelled by Fox after three seasons in 2006.

Executive producers on Arrested Development include Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Howard also narrates.

A season five trailer shows Lindsay, played by Portia de Rossi, running for office, saying she wants to be “part of the problem.”