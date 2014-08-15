Arnett Launches Production Company, Lands CBS First-Look Deal

Actor Will Arnett has launched his own production company and signed a first-look deal with CBS Television Studios.

The company, Electric Avenue, plans to produce for all platforms and is in the final stages of negotiating for the rights to author Johanna Stein’s How Not to Calm a Child on a Plane and Other Lessons in Parenting From a Highly Questionable Source.

Jed Weitzman, formerly of Brillstein Grey, has been hired as president of the new company. Marc Forman has been hired as director of development.

CBS is the studio behind The Millers, the primetime comedy on which Arnett stars. The Millers was the highest rated freshman comedy of last season in Nielsen live-plus-same day and live-plus-seven ratings, and is scheduled to return to CBS in the fall.

Arnett is represented by WME and managed by Principato Young. Weitzman is also represented by WME.

News of the launch and first-look deal was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.