‘Army Wives' Sees Most-Watched Episode Ever
Sunday night's episode of Army Wives on Lifetime was the most-watched ever for the series, attracting 4.8 million total
viewers for a storyline about the death of a character in combat.
The episode posted season bests in adults 25-54 (2.3
million), adults 18-49 (2.2 million) and well as household rating (3.6).
Army Wives has been posting strong numbers in its fifth
season, with its most recent season premiere growing 27% in total viewers from
its season four debut.
