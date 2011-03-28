‘Army Wives' Sees Most-Watched Episode Ever

Sunday night's episode of Army Wives on Lifetime was the most-watched ever for the series, attracting 4.8 million total

viewers for a storyline about the death of a character in combat.

The episode posted season bests in adults 25-54 (2.3

million), adults 18-49 (2.2 million) and well as household rating (3.6).

Army Wives has been posting strong numbers in its fifth

season, with its most recent season premiere growing 27% in total viewers from

its season four debut.