Arizona Shooting: Sheriff Says On-Air Vitriol 'HasConsequences'

In an emotional press conference carried by major news

organizations Saturday, Pima County, Ariz., sheriff Clarence Dupnik

suggested to a national audience that radio and TV vitriol could have been

a factor in the killing spree in Arizona Saturday that left a

congresswoman gravely injured, a federal judge and five others dead, and more

than a dozen more wounded.

He spoke of "all the vitriol we hear inflaming the

American public by people who make a living off of doing that. That may be free

speech," Dupnik said, but that vitriol and political rhetoric

"is not without consequence."

Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) had her office windows

broken after her vote in March in favor of healthcare reform. At press

time doctors were optimistic she would survive, despite being shot in the

head at close range.

Dupnik, who identified himself as a friend of the murdered

judge as well as Giffords', said unbalanced people respond to such

vitriol, and that Arizona had become a mecca for prejudice and

bigotry.

When asked by a reporter how they know that was a cause, he

conceded: "You don't."

According to authorities, a total of 19 people were shot by

a 22-year-old gunman who authorities also said was targeting Giffords

at a Saturday meet-and-greet outside a Tucson Safeway. A second suspect was

also being sought who may have been involved in the shootings, Dupnik

said.

Congress canceled all votes for next week in the wake of the

shooting, according to CNN. "I am horrified by the senseless attack on

Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and members of her staff," said

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio). "An attack on one who serves is

an attack on all who serve. "

"I want to assure the people of Arizona and every

American that we will hold accountable anyone responsible for these heinous

acts," said Attorney General Eric Holder in a statement late Saturday.

As part of its coverage, Fox aired some tape of an

interview with Giffords it had conducted only the day before.