Arie Luyendyk Returns to ‘The Bachelor’ in January

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be star of the show when ABC romance reality series The Bachelor returns in January. Luyendyk was a contestant in season eight of The Bachelorette, finishing as the runner-up when Emily Maynard selected Jef Holm.



The announcement was made on Good Morning America this morning.



Born in the Netherlands, Luyendyk, 35, and his family immigrated to the U.S. when he was three years old. Son of famed Formula One racer, Arie Luyendyk Sr., a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Luyendyk followed in his father’s footsteps in Formula One.



After a tearful exit on season eight, Luyendyk stepped away from the spotlight and focused on his new career in real estate.



Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.