Arianna Huffington to Speak at INTX

INTX: The Internet & Television Expo 2016 has added Huffington Post cofounder Arianna Huffington to the list of speakers for the upcoming show in Boston.

Huffington will appear at the general session Monday, May 16, to talk with Re/code's Kara Swisher about media and politics, two subjects joined at the hip.

INTX also announced new speakers for its TED session. They are: Negin Farsad, a name that should be familiar to Huffington since her website named her as one of the Funniest Women of 2015; Massachusetts assistant district attorney Adam Foss, who advocates for compassionate justice; Jesse Genet, entrepreneur and founder of Lumi.com; and David Sengeh, who developed computer mapping and 3D printing techniques for fitting prosthetics.

The idea of the INTX TED talks is for MVPDs to hear from others who are "harnessing disruption to spark growth and to revolutionize the fields in which they work."