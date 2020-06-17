ARF Launches Diversity Program and Scholarships

Jumping into the current wave of social consciousness, the Advertising Research Foundation said it established ARF WIDE: Workforce Initiative for Diversity and Excellence.

The program will use donations to provide scholarships to economically disadvantaged college and junior college students interested in research and analytics.

ARF CEO Scott McDonald has pledged to personally match up donations of up to $150,000 made before Labor Day.

“ARF WIDE has been under development for a number of months, but the COVID-19 pandemic, which has especially hit low-income families, has heightened the urgency of getting this program up and running now” said McDonald.

“As recent events have made clear, our industry needs to grow and benefit from the contributions of a more diverse workforce. But the economic challenges we are facing make that goal even more important for young people from poor backgrounds,” McDonald said. “Even modest financial support can make a significant difference for disadvantaged students who are dealing with the economic effects of the COVID crisis. This program is designed to help ease some of those burdens and create greater opportunity.”

ARM WIDE plans to provide scholarship recipients with opportunities for apprenticeships, internships and mentorships with ARF-affiliated companies. It will also provide supplemental training through the ARF Education Initiative.