Arenas Named CBS Correspondent

Vicente Arenas, weekend news anchor and weekday reporter for CBS affiliate KHOU-TV Houston has joined the network as a general assignment correspondent in Miami.

Vicente Arenas joined KHOU in January 2003 as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter. He has been anchoring the weekend news as well as reporting for various newscasts throughout the week.

The Texas native's resume includes anchor and reporter stints at WOAI-TV San Antonio and KTRK-TV Houston.

According to CBS News President David Rhodes, there has been a vacancy in the Miami bureau for some time, which CBS wanted to fill with someone fluent in Spanish. "We wanted someone who had Spanish-language ability. That was really a prerequisite for us. It is a bilingual city and part of this for CBS is about regional coverage."

Although Rhodes is an alumnus of Rice University in Houston, he said he did not scout him personally. "He came to the attention of a couple of our people internally at CBS News who scout for talent. Frankly it helped that he was at an important affiliate of ours."

On the KHOU Web site, Arenas professes that his favorite part of working in TV news is "having an excuse to be nosy."

He will be applying that nose for news at CBS starting March 17.