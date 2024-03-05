Are You Kidding Me? Charter CEO Chris Winfrey Made More Than Shohei Ohtani Last Year
Factoring in stock options, the cable exec took home more than a two-way baseball star who just signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers
To be fair, Christopher Winfrey isn't coming off Tommy John surgery...
But factoring in stocks and incentives, the Charter Communications CEO made more than $89 million in compensation last year, according to documents filed by his cable company Monday with the Securities Exchange Commission.
Charter's stock price ended 2023 up following a late 2022 crash. The cable operator defied industry gravity by adding 155,000 high-speed internet users last year. And Winfrey led Charter through a tense negotiation with Disney, carving out an innovative deal that will make the cable company part of the video's streaming future.
But considering that Comcast's CEO, the venerable Brian Roberts, made just over $32 million in total compensation in 2022 (it's the last figure we have for him right now), Winfrey's haul seems like ... a lot.
And get this: In December, everyone kind of lost their minds when two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers paying him $700 million over 10 years.
Most of Ohtani's money is deferred, but even his total annual compensation doesn't exceed Winfrey's 2023 number.
A Charter rep emailed us shortly after this story was originally filed an informed Next TV that the majority of Winfrey's pay increase over 2022 was due to a five-year performance-based equity program that was awarded last year.
Beyond just Winfrey, it's good to work in the Stamford, Conn. C-suite of Charter, where Richard Geronimo, president of product and technology, took home over $53.3 million last year, and CFO Jessica Fischer made more than $28 million.
Tom Rutledge, who retired as CEO in December 2022, but served as executive chairman through 2023, made $19.465 million.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
Most Popular
By Jack Reid