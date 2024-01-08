Archtop Fiber Makes Third Regional Telco Acquisition, in N.Y.’s Mid-Hudson Valley

Archtop Fiber, a 2022-founded startup focused on rebuilding broadband providers with all-fiber networks in underserved markets, completed its third acquisition in five months, buying Warwick Valley Telephone with plans to upgrade its network operating in New York's Orange County, the Mid-Hudson Valley and northwestern New Jersey.

Led by longtime cable operator and entrepreneur Jeff DeMond with other senior executives who trace their broadband experience back to Bresnan Communications, Archtop Fiber earlier acquired GTel, of Germantown, New York, and Hancock Telephone, of Hancock, New York. It's also building a new broadband network in Kingston, New York, in partnership with the city government. Archtop is backed by Post Road Group and made the stock-purchase acquisition of WVT with Momentum Telecom, the companies said in a release.

From The Archives (2018): Fulfilling a Vision of Small-Town Broadband

Archtop is rebranding the latest acquisition as WVT Fiber and is “over-lashing fiber onto WVT’s existing lines and making preparations to power up its state-of-the-art XGS-PON network,” the company said.

DeMond said in the release: “We were drawn to WVT for many reasons, not least of which was its reputation as a community institution committed to customer service. We are excited to expand on the strengths of both companies. This is an exciting time for WVT customers as we upgrade their service to fiber. Soon, they will enjoy access to the fastest Internet speeds imaginable along with the myriad opportunities that come with it. We’re proud to be able to deliver this long-awaited service to the community.”