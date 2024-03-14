Breezeline To Launch Mobile Service in 13 States This Spring

Cogeco-owned Breezeline, which provides cable broadband services in 13 states in the Northeast and Southeast, said it is preparing to offer mobile services to its customers this spring. The first launch market will be in Connecticut, it said.

Breezeline (formerly known as Atlantic Broadband) will operate under the National Content & Technology Cooperative’s mobile virtual network operator agreement, with provisioning supported by Reach.

Breezeline Mobile will be offered to the company's internet customers with unlimited nationwide talk and text combined with By-the-Gig or Unlimited data plans, the company said. Other than Connecticut Breezeline operates in Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.