Breezeline To Launch Mobile Service in 13 States This Spring
Cogeco-owned U.S. cable company to tap NCTC’s MVNA
Cogeco-owned Breezeline, which provides cable broadband services in 13 states in the Northeast and Southeast, said it is preparing to offer mobile services to its customers this spring. The first launch market will be in Connecticut, it said.
Breezeline (formerly known as Atlantic Broadband) will operate under the National Content & Technology Cooperative’s mobile virtual network operator agreement, with provisioning supported by Reach.
Breezeline Mobile will be offered to the company's internet customers with unlimited nationwide talk and text combined with By-the-Gig or Unlimited data plans, the company said. Other than Connecticut Breezeline operates in Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.