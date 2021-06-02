Multicultural News Network Gets Carriage With Charter

Multicultural News Network (MNN) has secured a multi-year nationwide linear distribution agreement with Charter Communications to make MNN available to its Spectrum customers when the network launches.

DuJuan A. McCoy, founder and chairman of the Multicultural News Network, is aiming for a fourth quarter launch.

“Charter has been an unconditional supporter of me and my companies since my first interactions with my broadcast TV station group in 2015,” said McCoy. “It is to no surprise that Charter is the first major multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) to agree to launch MNN this year. They were also the first MVPD to offer to launch MNN in 2018 when they were first introduced to the network. Working with their programming distribution department and multicultural team has been refreshing.”

Cox Media Group is a partner on MNN, which describes itself as “a 24-hour, non-partisan national news network that will bring an unbiased forum for the voices of America’s underserved multicultural communities.” It will target African-Americans, Hispanics, LGBTQ, Asians, Native Americans and people of Middle Eastern descent, among others.

“Charter is dedicated to offering our customers the best programming that showcases diverse voices and perspectives,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter. “We look forward to adding Multicultural News Network to our lineup and giving Spectrum customers access to its topical news and issues-oriented multicultural programming.”

MNN will be headquartered in Indianapolis, in the facility that houses Circle City Broadcasting’s WISH and MyINDY-TV 23.

“As one of the few Black-owned media companies in the United States, I can confirm that Charter is a true advocate for diversity in media and, in my opinion, has been one of the industry leaders and on the forefront of DE&I. I am hopeful that others will take note of Charter’s success in this area and join this necessary movement,” said McCoy.