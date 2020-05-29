Cable TV Pioneers Says There Will Be a 2020 Class and Celebration

The Cable TV Pioneers organization said Friday that it will choose a class of honorees, named by early July, and intends to have an induction celebration on Oct. 13 even though the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo to which the ceremony had been linked was canceled. "The organization is studying a variety of options for the 54th Annual induction" which it intends to hold on Oct. 13 as previously announced, the group said in a statement. "As event details become formalized, they will share this information and news among members, sponsors, nominees and friends. In the meanwhile, the Cable TV Pioneers extends its appreciation to SCTE-ISBE and to all supporters while they organize another must-attend induction."

Related: SCTE Cancels 2020 Cable-Tec Expo

The engineering group's Expo was to take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver but it was canceled after it was learned the convention center would not be available during the week the Expo was scheduled. Colorado's governor, Jared Polis, said the convention center would keep its designation as a temporary medical facility throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pioneers said "a new and exciting celebration" would be held "in lieu of the live, major banquet" that had been slated for the evening before the Expo began.