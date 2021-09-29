‘Archer’ Renewed at FXX
Season 13 a go for animated spy comedy
Animated comedy Archer has been renewed for season 13 on FXX. There will be eight episodes and they will run in 2022.
“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”
Season 12 started Aug. 25 and concludes Oct. 6.
Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In the current season, Archer and the gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can The Agency compete against the soulless IIA, or will it get swallowed up?
“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say … ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So … I guess just thanks?” said Thompson and Willis.
H. Jon Benjamin voices Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler handles Lana Kane, Jessica Walter voices Malory Archer and Judy Greer portrays Cheryl/Carol Tunt.
The series is produced by FX Productions.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.