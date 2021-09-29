‘Archer’ Renewed at FXX

Animated comedy Archer has been renewed for season 13 on FXX. There will be eight episodes and they will run in 2022.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

Season 12 started Aug. 25 and concludes Oct. 6.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In the current season, Archer and the gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can The Agency compete against the soulless IIA, or will it get swallowed up?

“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say … ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So … I guess just thanks?” said Thompson and Willis.

H. Jon Benjamin voices Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler handles Lana Kane, Jessica Walter voices Malory Archer and Judy Greer portrays Cheryl/Carol Tunt.

The series is produced by FX Productions.