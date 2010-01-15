‘Archer' Premiere A Ratings Bullseye For FX

The series premiere of Archer, FX's first foray into

the animated comedy genre, debuted strong for the cable network Jan. 14.

Archer drew 1.8

million total viewers at 10 p.m., including 1.2 million P18-49. At 10:30 FX re-aired

the pilot episode, which it previewed last fall after It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia. That episode drew 1.4 million viewers, including 950,000 P18-49.

Those numbers bode well for the series. FX's last new

comedy, The League, launched after Sunny in October and drew just

1 million viewers in its debut. Despite the soft launch, it performed well

enough its first season to get a second season order.

The League and Sunny ended up growing their

audiences as their seasons wore on. If Archer

does the same, it could turn into a bona fide hit.