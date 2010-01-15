‘Archer' Premiere A Ratings Bullseye For FX
By Alex Weprin
The series premiere of Archer, FX's first foray into
the animated comedy genre, debuted strong for the cable network Jan. 14.
Archer drew 1.8
million total viewers at 10 p.m., including 1.2 million P18-49. At 10:30 FX re-aired
the pilot episode, which it previewed last fall after It's Always Sunny in
Philadelphia. That episode drew 1.4 million viewers, including 950,000 P18-49.
Those numbers bode well for the series. FX's last new
comedy, The League, launched after Sunny in October and drew just
1 million viewers in its debut. Despite the soft launch, it performed well
enough its first season to get a second season order.
The League and Sunny ended up growing their
audiences as their seasons wore on. If Archer
does the same, it could turn into a bona fide hit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.