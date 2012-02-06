Arc to Produce HIT Entertainment's 'Thomas & Friends'

HIT Entertainment has selected Arc Productions as the new animation studio for the CG-animated children's show Thomas & Friends.

This will be the first global television series that Arc will produce. The studio will create the animation for the seventeenth series based on the Thomas & Friends brand, including 11-minute episodes and a one-hour special.

"Having been impressed with their top-rated technical and artistic abilities, we look forward to Arc bringing their animation vision to the world of Thomas & Friends. We believe Arc will expertly bring to life all the thrills and adventure of the Island of Sodor for future generations of children around the world," said Karen Barnes, executive VP, production and development, HIT Entertainment.

Thomas & Friends, which airs in more than 185 countries, upgraded its look in 2010 to CG animation.