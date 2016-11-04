Arancio Promoted to Senior VP of ABC Communications

Jori Arancio, Freeform VP of media relations, has been named senior VP of communications at ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios. She will work closely with Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios, and Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, with responsibility for all strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for the two units.

A Walt Disney Company employee since 1998, Arancio will report to Kevin Brockman, executive VP, global communications, Disney-ABC Television Group.

“Having worked alongside Jori for more than a decade, I’ve witnessed firsthand her unique take on the art of communications and seen the dramatic and impressive results of her efforts,” said Brockman. “She’s an innovative thinker and a results-driven manager who excels in the social, influencer and digital communications space without losing sight of the importance of traditional media. She's the perfect person to lead Communications for these two critical businesses.”

Arancio was part of the senior executive team that rebranded ABC Family as Freeform in January 2016. From 2005 until 2011, she was VP of communications, ABC Daytime and SOAPnet.

“This role is a privilege and I'm so grateful to Kevin, Channing and Patrick for the opportunity,” said Arancio. “I've had the great fortune to have worked at Disney for nearly 20 years and am thrilled to now get the chance to work alongside this incredibly talented Communications team and all the immensely creative executives at ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios.”

Arancio joined Disney as manager of communications at Disney Channel and was quickly promoted to director.

"Jori's extensive experience and bold leadership will help elevate our communication efforts and better position us for the future," said Dungey. "She's an excellent addition to the network senior team."

Moran noted Arancio’s “fantastic reputation as a creative thinker.”