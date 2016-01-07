Aquafina Rolls Out Red Carpet on E!

The Golden Globes have attracted award-winning advertiser interest this year for NBCUniversal.

NBC, which will broadcast the awards on Sunday (Jan. 10), has been getting upward of $600,000 per spot in a scatter market that has been hot since the third quarter of last year, according to market sources

And sister cable network E! has advertisers like Aquafina putting together special creative to air during pre-award red carpet coverage.

Aquafina worked with E! to create a pop-up red carpet so that fans could get a taste of movie star treatment, as well as a sample of the bottled water.

Their reactions were filmed to create a custom 15-second spot featuring E! News correspondent Sibley Scoles that promotes the network's live coverage, as well as the health benefits that come from drinking water, playing into Aquafina's slogan "For Happy Bodies."

The content will also be used for live integrations and social promotions.

NBCU has been building up its capability for working with advertisers to create content and marketing programs. E!'s red-carpet coverage leads into NBC's live coverage of the awards.

NBC sold the majority of its ad inventory during the upfront, but the remaining spots gained value in the scatter market and the event is sold out.

Dan Lovinger, executive VP for ad sales at NBCU, says that live programming, including award shows, has been in big demand. "We're excited because the market has been strong and the Golden Globes has an established track record of success," he said.