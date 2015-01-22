APTS Names Riley VP, Government and Public Affairs

The Association of Public Television Stations has named Kate Riley VP of government and public affairs. She had been director of government relations.

The appointment is part of a new strategic focus for the association on three areas: public service, public funding and public policy.

Riley will head congressional relations, state and government liaison and work with federal agencies.

APTS is particularly focused on the upcoming incentive auction, where noncoms are pushing the FCC to reserve a channel in each market post-auction for noncommercial TV, something the FCC's current proposed station repacking framework does not do.

"This reorganization will ensure that APTS has a very sharp focus and a consistent emphasis on public service, public funding and public policy, yielding even better results for the public television system,” said APTS president and CEO Patrick Butler. “Kate’s extensive experience and keen intelligence have been invaluable assets to APTS and public television stations for the past five years. We are delighted that she will continue to advance our public service mission in this expanded leadership role."

Also as part of the refocus, Emil Mara, VP of finance and administration, will add member services to his duties. Both he and Riley will report to executive VP, COO and general counsel Lonna Thompson.