Applications for NAB’s 2016 Technology Apprenticeship Open Through Jan. 8

The NAB Education Foundation will accept applications for the 2016 Technology Apprenticeship Program through Jan. 8.

The apprenticeship will provide 10 recent graduates and young professionals a six-month program of hands-on training in the broadcast industry, including a two-month internship. The apprentices will also receive custom training from an industry manufacturer, attend the NAB Show in Las Vegas and, during their last week, host a webcast on cloud-based broadcasting for industry professionals.

For information, go to nabef.org/tap/default.asp.