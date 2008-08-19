Applegate Says She Is Cancer-Free

Christina Applegate, star of ABC's Samantha Who, said she is "100% cancer-free" after a double mastectomy.

Applegate told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts Tuesday morning that the cancer had not spread, but that rather than facing long-term radiation or chemotherapy treatments, she opted for the surgery.

"I didn't want to go back to the doctors every four months for testing and … everything," she said. "I just wanted to kind of get rid of this whole thing for me."