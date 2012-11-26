Applegate Named Senior Broadcast Producer of 'CBS This Morning'

CBS News announced Monday that Brian Applegate has been named senior broadcast producer of CBS This Morning.

Applegate had previously been executive producer for CBS News' overnight Up to the Minute and the 4 a.m. CBS Morning News.

"Brian has terrific news judgment, and now you'll see that on a bigger platform," said Chris Licht, VP of programming for CBS News and EP of CBS This Morning. "He is also a great leader and control room pro."

It was also announced that Matthew Glick, who was a senior producer at NBCUniversal for special bookings, will come aboard the CBS morning show in the same role. "I'm very pleased we were able to bring [Matt's] talents here to head up our stellar booking department. His seasoned editorial voice will be a great addition to the senior team," said Licht.