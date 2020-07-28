Apple TV+ to Premiere ‘The Oprah Conversation’ July 30

Apple TV+ will offer the series The Oprah Conversation, an interview program hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The show debuts July 30.

Winfrey will lead “timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft,” said Apple TV+. “Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection.”

The premiere episode features author Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs. Winfrey will also speak with Emmanuel Acho, host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” and author Bryan Stevenson, whose memoir inspired the 2019 film Just Mercy.

Apple TV+ already offers Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club.