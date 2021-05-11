Apple TV Plus Drops Trailer for ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Music Series

Apple TV Plus will debut its music-themed documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything on May 21, the streaming service announced in a new video trailer.

The eight-episode documentary will examine how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history and how they used music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them, said company officials. Artists profiled in the documentary include the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell and Lou Reed.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything -- inspired by the book “Never a Dull Moment: 1971 The Year That Rock Exploded” by David Hepworth -- is produced by Chris King and Danielle Peck.

