Oprah, Prince Harry Pair Up on 'The Me You Can't See' on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus will premiere docuseries The Me You Can’t See, from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, May 21. The series offers “illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being,” according to Apple TV Plus.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” said Winfrey. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Winfrey and Prince Harry guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their struggles. “Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone,” said Apple TV Plus.

Prince Harry is the Duke of Sussex.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” said Prince Harry. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Me You Can’t See is also executive produced by Harpo Productions' Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Alex Browne, with Browne as showrunner. It is directed and executive produced by Dawn Porter and Asif Kapadia.