Lifetime at Work on Third ‘Harry & Meghan’ Movie

Lifetime is at work on its third movie in the Prince Harry/Meghan Markle franchise with Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Production is set to begin this spring and the premiere is lined up for later this year.

In 2018, Lifetime premiered movie Harry & Meghan, and a year later it was Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” said Lifetime. “The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

Lifetime said the movie will also reveal the feuds between Harry and brother Will, Meghan and Will’s wife Kate, and Harry and his father Charles, Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan drew a giant crowd when CBS aired their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. The couple departed the House of Windsor last year, freeing themselves of royal duties, and reside in California with Archie.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.