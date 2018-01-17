Apple Takes Bite of Wiig Comedy Series

Apple added another TV series to its roster, ordering a half hour comedy series executive produced and starring Saturday Night Live alumna Kristen Wiig.

The series, inspired by an upcoming collection of short stories by Curtis Sittenfeld, is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine.

Apple previously ordered a drama set at a morning news show that stars Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and Are You Sleeping from Hello Sunshine. Are You Sleeping is co-produced by Chernin Entertainment.

For the Wiig series, Colleen McGuinness, previously with 30 Rock, will serve as creator/showrunner and executive producer along with Wiig, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Sittenfeld will be a consulting producer.

Wiig left Saturday Night Live in 2012 after seven seasons. In 2011, she starred in Bridesmaids, which she co-wrote with Annie Mumolo. They were nominated for an Academy Award.