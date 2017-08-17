Apple to Spend $1B Annually on Original Programming

Apple seems to finally be getting serious about television, as reports have the iPhone maker setting aside about $1 billion annually for original programming.

While that isn’t a lot compared to the $6 billion that Netflix and the $4.5 billion Amazon is expected to spend this year, it’s a start. And given that Apple is sitting on about $260 billion of cash on its balance sheet, the computer giant could step up that spending in a heartbeat.

Apple also could bring considerable marketing and technology clout to any TV offering, if the success of the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad and countless other iconic technical innovations is any evidence.



