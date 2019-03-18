Apple Sets Programming Confab For March 25

Apple will host producers, studio chiefs and actors when it holds a showcase for its programming platform March 25, TheNew York Times reported. The event will be at the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1,000-seat space in Cupertino, Calif. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, will run the meeting.

While Apple has not released the premiere date for its service, the NY Times said the first of its series is likely to air this year. Five series are done filming, and a half dozen more are close to being finished.

Apple series include an untitled one about a morning TV show that has Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in the cast; an Amazing Stories reboot and a space drama from Ronald D. Moore called For All Mankind.

Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg head up Apple’s entertainment team, based in Culver City, Calif. The two came on board in 2017, and were previously co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television. They report to Eddy Cue, senior VP, internet software and services at Apple.

Apple’s programming service seeks to rival streamers Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, and also cable networks with rich original programming such as HBO, Showtime and FX.