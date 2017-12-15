Apple Orders New Moore

Sony has ordered a new original drama from Ronald Moore, creator of Battlestar Galactica that marks the producer’s return to stories set in space.



The untitled one hour drama will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Moore’s Tall ship Productions.



It will be created, written and executive produced by Ronald Moore with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi and executive produced by Maril Davis.



The order comes as Apple ramps up its production of television series. It has hired senior TV executives away from Sony and ordered a series set at a TV morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and a reboot of Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg.