Apple News Is the New Story for Great Big Story

CNN’s Great Big Story Thursday introduced a new video experience that is available on Apple News.

Jeff Zucker (pictured), president of CNN, made the announcement during Turner Digital’s NewFront event on Thursday.

For Apple News, Great Big Story has customized its content to fit the fast-rising mobile platform and is pitching advertisers to come along.

Great Big Story also said it made a multi-platform deal with TED. GBS will create docuseries, podcasts, TV specials and events to show how TED is addressing the world’s challenging issues.

A version of Great Big Story programmed for Hispanic audiences, Great Big Cuentos, is also being launched for the 200 percenter demographic—Hispanics that are 100% American and 100% Hispanic.

The company is also introducing a new measurement tool called E.Q, or Emotional Quotient, that it says will quantify the emotional impact of its stories. Starting in the fourth quarter, Great Big Story will help advertisers connect with target audiences by analyzing social responses of viewers using big data, natural language processing and machine learning.