Apolo Anton Ohno Will Host New GSN Series

GSN said Apolo Anton Ohno, one of the most decorated American athletes of all time and Dancing With The Stars champion, will be the host of the new series Minute To Win It. GSN's production of 40 new original episodes marks the first time the series has been developed by a U.S. cable network. The episodes are to be produced by Shine America, based on the format owned by Shine's sister company Friday TV. The show begins production in March and is slated to premiere this summer.

"All my life I have welcomed unique challenges and now, for the first time, I have the opportunity to tackle a new one by hosting Minute To Win It," Ohno said in a release. "From speed skating to dancing, it's only fitting that I selected a show with wild and creative challenges for my inaugural hosting role. Bring it!"

Short-track speed skater Ohno holds eight Olympic medals - two gold, two silver and four bronze - from the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Winter games, more than any other American Winter Olympian in history, GSN said. He also earned eight gold, seven silver and six bronze medals in seven World Championship competitions. His speed skates from the 2002 Winter Olympics are housed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.