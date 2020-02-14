Apollo’s Cox Media Signs New Affiliate Deal With Fox

Fox Corp. and Cox Media Group, acquired last year by Apollo Global Management, agreed to a multi-year renewal of their affiliation deal.

The agreement covers four stations: WFXT-TV, Boston; WHBQ-TV, Memphis; WFOX-TV, Jacksonville and KOKI-TV, Tulsa.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with these stations and continue a productive partnership with Cox Media Group and their management team. Together we will continue to bring Fox’s leading sports and entertainment programming to millions of households across the country,” said Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution for Fox.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Cox Media Group has enjoyed our partnership with Fox for many years and we are pleased to have secured a long-term deal to preserve this important relationship in our legacy Cox Media Group markets. Our award-winning, local news brands in Boston, Jacksonville, Tulsa and Memphis are all market-leaders and strong affiliates -- making CMG the perfect partner for Fox,” said Cox Media Group CEO Kim Guthrie.