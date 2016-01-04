Apatow Comedy ‘Love’ Gets Feb. 19 Netflix Debut

Netflix will debut all 10 half-hour episodes of the new Judd Apatow comedy series Love Feb. 19. Created, written and executive produced by Apatow, Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin, Love follows nice guy Gus (Rust) and wild-child Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) as they, according to Netflix, “navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, love and other things they were hoping to avoid.”

Netflix describes Love as “an unflinching, hilarious and excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships.”

Brent Forrester and Dean Holland are also executive producers.

Apatow, also a stand-up comic and author, is best known for his film production; his executive credits include Trainwreck, This Is 40 and Bridesmaids. He’s also executive producer on HBO comedy Girls and, prior to his film hits, held that title on TV series Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared.

Apatow also wrote for The Larry Sanders Show, The Ben Stiller Show and The Critic, among other well received comedies, earlier in his career.