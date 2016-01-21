AP Taps Gitlin for Multiplatfom Media Role

The Associated Press is going to the movies.

AP has named veteran film financer and producer Mimi Polk Gitlin (Thelma & Louise) as head of media development and production.

In that post, she is charged with exposing AP content across multiple platforms.

Gitlin had been with film finance company Grosvenor Park Media and has had deals with Disney, Fox and Paramount through a production partnership with Ridley and Tony Scott, according to AP.

"I look forward to bringing AP’s investigative journalism to producers and talent so that more AP stories and journalists receive further exposure on the many media platforms.”