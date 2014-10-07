AP Renews NDN Online Video Management Deal

The Associated Press has renewed its video licensing and distribution deal with News Distribution Network through 2017 after seeing strong growth in traffic and sales.

In 2010, NDN took over the running of AP's 1,500 member online video news network and selling the ads that run with the video.

In addition to serving up the content, NDN provides end-to-end content management and infrastructure for delivering premium advertising with that video.

"AP has seen impressive growth on NDN’s platform,” said Dave Gwizdowski, AP’s senior VP for revenue in the Americas, of the renewal. "We set an all-time record for AP content on the NDN platform in the third quarter, nearly doubling traffic from a year ago. NDN’s capability to monetize AP’s content is a key differentiator over other platforms in the video space."

NDN is working on new technology that will match AP video and other video to their AP stories—including for most of the newspaper web sites—which AP says will generate ad revenue to offset production costs.