AP Opens Internet-Only Feeds to Broadcasters

Associated Press is expanding its live video offerings for broadcasters.

It will make three live AP Direct content channels previously available only for online use available for broadcast as well.

AP said the change was in recognition that broadcasters have more channels to fill—multiple digital multicast channels in many cases—as well as digital platforms.

The channels will offer global and regional live events—red carpet coverage, religious events, product launches, tech shows and more—as well as breaking news.

"Live video is clearly playing a significant role in broadcasters’ strategies and the latest changes help strengthen their ability to retain and attract audiences across all their platforms," said Derl McCrudden, head of international video news for AP.

McCrudden said AP has increased its AP Direct output by almost 50% in the past two years, and will continue to do so.

Increasing its volume of live video will continue to be a focus. To that end, AP plans to move all its customers to digital delivery by the end of March, which it will switch off its Global Video Wire.