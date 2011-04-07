AP To Offer Live HD Coverage of Royal Wedding

AP plans to break into the live HDTV

businesses with a royal bang.

It said Thursday it will offer customers its first-ever live

HD coverage when it televises the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton

on April 29. AP says the coverage, seven hours available to any Global Video

Wire or APTN Direct customer, "marks the beginning of AP's full video

output being available in HD."

In addition it will provide standard-def coverage, photos,

and interactives.

AP is investing $30 million for an HD upgrade to its video

capabilities,

which it says will be finished in time for the 2012 London Olympics and U.S.

Presidential Election.