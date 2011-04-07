AP To Offer Live HD Coverage of Royal Wedding
AP plans to break into the live HDTV
businesses with a royal bang.
It said Thursday it will offer customers its first-ever live
HD coverage when it televises the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
on April 29. AP says the coverage, seven hours available to any Global Video
Wire or APTN Direct customer, "marks the beginning of AP's full video
output being available in HD."
In addition it will provide standard-def coverage, photos,
and interactives.
AP is investing $30 million for an HD upgrade to its video
capabilities,
which it says will be finished in time for the 2012 London Olympics and U.S.
Presidential Election.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.